The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to drop an improvised explosive device from a drone at the substation of the Glushkovsky District Power Grids (RES). This was announced on November 8 in his Telegram channel by the Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit.

“Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to drop an improvised explosive device from a drone at the substation of the Glushkovskaya Distribution Zone,” the head of the region wrote.

According to Starovoit, the substation suffered minor damage. It did not affect the electricity supply.

There were no casualties.

On November 7, a Ukrainian prisoner said that Kyiv planned to throw sabotage and reconnaissance groups into three regions of Russia on vehicles with Russian identification marks in order to strike at the infrastructure. It was about the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

On the morning of November 2, as a result of shelling of the village of Guevo in the Kursk region, five people were injured, three of whom were children. All were hospitalized.

On October 19, in the Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov Regions and Sevastopol, a medium level of response was introduced.

A day earlier, the governor of the Kursk region spoke about the shelling of two other settlements – the village of Tetkino and the village of Popovo-Lezhachi. Then it was reported about power outages, but there was no information about the victims.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military.

