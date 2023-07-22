Shot: APU shelled the Belgorod village of Zhuravlevka with cluster munitions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired cluster munitions at the village of Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod region. This was announced on Saturday, July 22, according to the Telegram channel. Shot with reference to sources.

As the interlocutors of the channel suspect, the strike on the Russian village was inflicted the day before, on July 21, at about 10:30. We are talking about at least three cluster shells, while their caliber is not yet known.

It is clarified that no one was injured as a result of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and no damage was recorded. Other details are not given.

Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow reserves the right to use cluster munitions in response to the use of their APU. According to him, Russia has a sufficient stock of various types of cluster munitions, but so far has not used them, even despite the lack of ammunition at a certain point in time.