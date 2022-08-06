In Energodar, the Ukrainian military attacked the sanatorium of the Zaporizhzhya NPP

In Energodar, the Ukrainian military attacked the sanatorium of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP). This is reported TASS with reference to the city administration.

According to preliminary data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Energodar three times in the Zaporozhye region. Blows hit, including the sanatorium of the nuclear power plant, the water intake was also damaged.