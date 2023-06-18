Kursk Governor Starovoit reported on the shelling of the Armed Forces of the Glushkovsky District

Three settlements of the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Sunday, June 18, by the head of the Russian border region Roman Starovoit in Telegram-channel.

As a result of the attack, none of the local residents were injured.

“In Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi, 10 arrivals were counted. As a result, there is damage at the sugar factory. Residential buildings were not damaged, ”the governor wrote.

Over ten arrivals were recorded in the village of Glushkovo. The projectile damaged power lines – part of the settlement was left without electricity.

A day earlier, on June 17, the village of Salnoye in the Khomutovsky district of the Kursk region came under shelling from Ukraine. There were no casualties.