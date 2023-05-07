Belgorod governor Gladkov announced the shelling of the village of Ustinka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Russian border region – the Belgorod region for the third time in a day. about this in his Telegram-channel said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“The village of Ustinka, Belgorod region, came under the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There were no casualties,” the head of the region said.

According to him, fragments of shells cut through windows, facades, roofs and fences in five private households. Employees of operational and emergency services arrived at the scene to eliminate the consequences.

This is the third shelling of the Armed Forces of the Belgorod region over the past day. So, on the morning of May 7, Gladkov reported an attack from Ukraine on the village of Spodaryushino. It turned out that a private household was badly damaged. Then the village of Murom came under fire, where a woman was injured. She was hospitalized, doctors revealed that the Russian woman had multiple shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities and lumbar.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).