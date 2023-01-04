Ukrainian troops fired 12 shells at Donetsk and Yasinovataya

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 12 shells of 122 and 155 millimeters in Donetsk and Yasinovataya, the Telegram-channel representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

As specified in the department, on Wednesday, January 4, shelling from the side of Ukraine was recorded. “In the directions: 04.00 – the settlement of Galitsinovka – the Kirovsky district of the city of Donetsk (four shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired), 04.30 – Avdiivka – Yasinovataya (eight shells with a caliber of 122 millimeters were fired),” the report says.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that as a result of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Makeevka, the DPR, 89 Russian soldiers were killed. All the necessary assistance is being provided to the injured and the families of the dead servicemen.