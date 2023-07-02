Representation of the DPR in the JCCC: Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk and Makeevka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at Donetsk and Makiivka, firing 16 shells of 155 mm caliber. This was reported in the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in Telegram.

As specified in the department, at 22:05 shelling was recorded from the side of Ukraine in the direction of the settlement of Orlovka – the city of Donetsk (Kiev region). The Ukrainian military fired five shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters.

In addition, at 00:10, the Chervonogvardeisky district (the settlement of Orlovka – the settlement of Makeevka) was shelled, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired five shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters. Also at 00:30, Ukrainian troops again fired at the settlement of Orlovka – the city of Donetsk, firing six shells.

On the evening of July 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk, Yasinovataya and Horlivka.