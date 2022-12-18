Ukrainian militants fired four rockets from the American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS at the city of Alchevsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was announced on Sunday, December 18, by the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (SCCC).

“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine, shelling was recorded: 03.24 on the settlement of Alchevsk using MLRS HIMARS (four missiles),” the report says. message in the Telegram channel of the representative office.

Information about the victims and damage is being specified.

The day before, the Luhansk office of the SCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three rockets from HIMARS at the city of Shchastia in the LPR. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

A day earlier, it was reported that 11 people were killed and 17 civilians were injured in the village of Lantratovka in the LPR after the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired three rockets from the HIMARS MLRS. The Lantratovskaya secondary school was destroyed, six residential buildings and a post office were damaged.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.