In the Zaporozhye region reported about the shelling of the hospital in Tokmak by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at a hospital in the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region. Writes about it TASS with reference to a representative of the power structures of the region.

“Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again struck civilian targets in Tokmok. Around 04:00 Moscow time, the city hospital was shelled,” he said.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, data on the victims and injured during the shelling are being specified at the moment. “The Kyiv regime continues to commit terrorist acts against the civilian population, inflicting targeted strikes on civilian medical institutions where our sick civilians are,” he added.