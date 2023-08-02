Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about fires at industrial and port facilities in the Odessa region

Operational Command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the country and banned) reported fires at industrial and port facilities in the Odessa region.

It is noted that there was a night attack by drones in the south of the region.

“As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial and port facilities, the elevator was damaged,” the command said.

In the Odessa region, an air raid was active at night, and the operation of air defense systems (air defense) was also reported.

Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Lisitsyn in his TelegramChannel confirmed the strike by drones, he said that port facilities were damaged in Odessa, and there was also a fire at a large oil depot in the city of Izmail near the border with Romania.

Earlier, the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalya Gumenyuk, admitted that Ukraine risks being left without Black Sea ports in two to three months. She added that Russia uses hypersonic, cruise and anti-ship missiles, and defense systems cannot protect against them.