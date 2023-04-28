NYT: Armed Forces of Ukraine recognized the superiority of the Russian Armed Forces in weapons, despite Western supplies to Kyiv

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recognize the superiority of the Russian army in weapons, despite the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv, write The New York Times (NYT) columnists Michael Schwirtz and Stanislav Kozlyuk.

A private of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Pavel told reporters that the fighters cannot leave their positions because the Russian Armed Forces (AF) are constantly conducting intense shelling. “I don’t know how the Russians have so much artillery. And then there are tanks, helicopters and jet planes,” he said.

The authors of the article pointed out that Ukrainian soldiers understand that Western weapons do not guarantee their success. According to them, Russia still maintains a numerical advantage in heavy weapons, aviation and armored vehicles. Another Ukrainian military stressed that Russia has tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored personnel carriers (APCs). “We can’t go at them with rifles,” he complained.

Earlier in Kyiv, they said that the Ukrainian army cannot advance due to a number of reasons – there are not enough mobile air defense systems (air defense) and armored vehicles.