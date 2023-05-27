Acting head of the Kherson region announced the overcoming of the peak of the military capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The peak of the military capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) has been overcome, which indicates a turning point in the conflict in favor of Russia. Such a shortage was announced by the acting (acting) head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo, writes RIA News.

According to the official, talk about the imminent offensive of the Ukrainian army is an element of the information war. He suggested that the command in Kyiv is afraid to carry out their plans because of the risk of failure.

“The fact is that the peak of the enemy’s military capabilities has been overcome – a turning point has occurred in the war, and the enemy is simply afraid. Our military is ready to meet them as expected – like a man, ”said Saldo.

Earlier, Saldo assessed the likelihood of flooding the first line of defense of the Russian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper in the event that Ukraine abruptly releases water from reservoirs at hydroelectric power plants. He considers such a scenario unrealizable.