Over the past day, the Ukrainian military lost up to 50 militants, two tanks and an armored personnel carrier, as well as an artillery mount. This was announced on October 20 by the people’s militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR).

“Over the past day, during the active offensive operations of the LPR people’s militia units, the enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment,” the department said in its report. Telegram-channel.

It is noted that nine units of special vehicles were also destroyed.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops continue shelling the civilian infrastructure of the LPR, the report says.

Earlier, on October 18, the department reported the destruction of up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, four artillery installations, three armored personnel carriers and two long-term firing points in the LPR region.

On October 16, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Chechen Republic, the commander of the Akhmat special unit, Apty Alaudinov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are losing up to 500 people a day along the entire front line. According to him, the Ukrainian side is massively throwing the bodies of their dead soldiers, which can be used to judge the number of dead.

On October 10, Izvestia’s military commander Semyon Yeremin said that soldiers of the first army corps of the DPR People’s Militia inflicted fire damage on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the settlements. According to him, the tank worked from a maximum distance from a closed position to adjust a professional drone in the face of serious suppression by enemy electronic warfare equipment.

The special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation on the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LDNR) due to shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine.

