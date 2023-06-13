Helsingin Sanomat: Ukrainian Armed Forces lost three of the six Leopard 2 tanks transferred by Finland

The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Russian special military operation (SVO) lost at least half of the Leopard 2 tanks transferred to Kyiv by Finland. About it writes Helsingin Sanomat (HS).

The publication indicates that the Finnish version of the German tanks is equipped with an anti-mine trawl, which is clearly visible on the frames with the destroyed equipment that appeared on the network. HS fact-checker John Helin also identified Finnish Leopard 2s handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the photo from the Zaporozhye region, recognizing the footage as genuine.

In total, Helsinki handed over six Leopards to Kyiv.

On June 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military destroyed 11 more tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including three German Leopards, in a day. The military department clarified that the Ukrainian military made several unsuccessful attempts to attack in the Yuzhno-Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions, but as a result they suffered serious losses, primarily in military equipment.