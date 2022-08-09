Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk, Yasinovataya and Makeevka in the DPR in two minutes with 12 NATO shells

The armed forces of Ukraine fired at the cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Donetsk, Yasinovataya and Makeevka, with 12 NATO shells, the fire was fired for two minutes. This is reported RIA News with reference to the representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime.