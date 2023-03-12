Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive artillery strike on Nova Kakhovka, a woman died

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a massive artillery strike on the Sokol microdistrict in Nova Kakhovka. On Sunday, March 12, it was reported in Telegram channel city ​​district administration.

As specified, as a result of the shelling, several shops, apartments and residential buildings were damaged, and power lines were also damaged. One woman died.

It is reported that the shelling was carried out from the positions of the Ukrainian military on the right bank of the Dnieper. In this case, shells supplied to Kyiv by Western countries were used.

Earlier it became known that several explosions occurred in the center of Donetsk. It was noted that at least two rockets fired by the Ukrainian military hit the private sector.