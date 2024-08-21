Alaudinov: Russian Armed Forces have begun to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back in the Kursk region

The Russian army has begun to “push back” units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. According to an associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov, the advance of Ukrainian troops in the specified area has been stopped.

“By the time we were transferred here, they were actively advancing. Well, I can proudly say that from the moment we came here, not only did they not advance a single meter, but, on the contrary, we stopped them and began to push them back, destroying the maximum number,” he emphasized.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Currently, there are several settlements in the Kursk direction, on the outskirts of which there are Ukrainian military personnel.

“Even those settlements that were completely under them [ВСУ]- several settlements by the time of our arrival – we managed to push them out of there. Now there are several settlements that we occupy, somewhere on the outskirts, for which we have been fighting all these days,” he said.

Related materials:

Akhmat fighters prepare to repel Ukrainian Armed Forces attack

Alaudinov announced that the Akhmat special forces were preparing to repel the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack near Kursk. He explained that Ukrainian units were busy regrouping in the Kursk direction. Alaudinov assured that the situation in the region was under control.

“The enemy is busy regrouping. I am not ready to say at this point where he is going to strike. But there is a general analysis, a rough idea,” Alaudinov explained.

The major general suggested that Ukrainian troops were regrouping to try to strike in another area. Alaudinov noted that the enemy had suffered heavy losses.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

Alaudinov predicted the end of the SVO in a couple of months

Earlier, Alaudinov named the approximate date of the end of the fighting in the Kursk region. In his opinion, this will happen “in the next two to three months.” The head of the special forces “Akhmat” believes that by that time the special military operation (SVO) as a whole may be over.

According to the military man, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Kursk region so that Russia would abandon its operations in the SVO zone. In addition, the military leader is convinced that the operation was led from the US and Great Britain. “This breakthrough, which was supposed to bring us to our knees, was stifled,” said Kadyrov’s ally.