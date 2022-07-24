Losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the zone of responsibility of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day amounted to 30 people, said the official representative of the defense department of the LPR Ivan Filiponenko.

“In the course of clashes with units of the defense department, over the past day, the enemy suffered losses in manpower and military equipment: 30 personnel, two artillery installations, three armored personnel carriers,” he was quoted as saying on Sunday, July 24, in Telegram channel People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

As Filiponenko stressed, demining work continues. Over the past 24 hours, sappers have cleared more than 15 hectares of explosive devices in the areas of the settlements of Podlesnoye and Loskutovka.

The fact that Ukraine is suffering serious losses is increasingly recognized even in Kyiv. So, according to the head of the parliamentary faction of the country’s ruling party “Servant of the People” David Arakhamia, Ukraine loses 200-500 people per day. According to the Russian side, the figures may be even higher.

The Daily Mail newspaper on July 10 reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing up to 20 thousand people every month.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. To date, the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been completely liberated.

The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2014, the Kyiv regime has been carrying out a military operation against the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

