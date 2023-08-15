Gladkov: Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the Belgorod region with a missile of the Tochka-U complex

On August 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) hit the Belgorod region with a Tochka-U missile. This was announced by the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

The missile hit the outskirts of the Bryanskiye Lipyagi farm, eight kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border, the governor said. There were no casualties.

As a result of the attack, a power line was damaged, and power supply was disrupted in seven settlements. Emergency services will soon begin to eliminate the consequences of the strike.

On August 14, Ukrainian troops tried to attack the Belgorod region with unmanned aerial vehicles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine made two attempts to invade Russian airspace with a half-hour interval. Both were repelled by air defense systems.