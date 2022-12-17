The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three rockets from the American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS at the city of Shchastya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), informs the LPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) on December 17.

“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine, shelling was recorded: 04:00 (coincides with Moscow time) at the village of Shchastia using HIMARS MLRS (three missiles),” the ministry’s statement on the Telegram channel says.

There is no information about casualties or damage.

A day earlier, 11 people were killed and 17 civilians were injured in the village of Lantratovka in the LPR after the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired three rockets from the HIMARS MLRS. The Lantratovskaya secondary school was destroyed, six residential buildings and a post office were damaged.

On the eve of the Ukrainian militants fired at Stakhanov. An officer of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Andriy Marochko, reported damage to more than 20 residential buildings as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops. The city is located about 50 km from the contact line, the shelling was carried out from the HIMARS MLRS.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.