The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired eight ammunition of various calibers across the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). About this on Friday, March 3, informs representation of the region in the Kyiv Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes (JCCC).

In its Telegram channel, the agency clarified that the first strike from Orlovka was recorded at 00:50. The militants fired five shells of 155 mm caliber at the Kyiv and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk.

Later, at 07:00, the Kuibyshev region came under attack again. Three 152mm shells were fired.

On the eve it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Kiev region of Donetsk with NATO-style shells.

On March 1, the nationalists fired 20 rockets from the MLRS in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk and 10 rockets in the Kirovsky district.

At the same time, the JCCC reported that an elderly man was injured during the shelling of the village of Aleksandrovka near Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

