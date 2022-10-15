Gladkov said that as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an oil depot in the Belgorod region caught fire

As a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), an oil depot located in the Belgorod region caught fire. This was stated by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

He noted that employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene and began to fight the fire.

There is no threat of flame spread, the governor of the Belgorod region assured. He also promised to inform about further measures.

Gladkov also confirmedthat a customs checkpoint in Shebekino came under shelling from Ukraine. 14 shells flew there, there were no victims or injured.

On October 14, Ukraine shelled Belgorod. According to the governor, as a result of that attack, a 110 kilovolt substation caught fire.

The authorities of the Russian region emphasized that the substation’s water supply is normal, and the pumps have been switched to other power lines.