In the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an automobile checkpoint with three shells

In the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked an automobile checkpoint with three shells. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the channel, in the afternoon, Ukraine fired three shells of 120 mm caliber at the multilateral automobile checkpoint (MAPP) Krupets. It is located 50 meters from the border.

There are no injuries or damage reported.

Earlier it became known that three drones were shot down on the Krasny Pakhar farm in the Kursk region. Three drones were spotted around 11 am on Thursday, July 27. They were shot down with the anti-drone UAV detection and suppression system.