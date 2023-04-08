WP: Due to an acute shortage of ammunition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have limited their use on the battlefield

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are faced with an acute shortage of ammunition and because of this are forced to limit their use on the battlefield. Writes about it The Washington Post (WP).

It is noted that because of this, the Ukrainian military is looking for unexploded Russian shells in the forests and mined areas. In particular, they do not have enough ammunition to carry out counterattacks, moreover, the artillery platoon of the 59th motorized brigade used to fire more than 20-30 shells per day from howitzers produced in the Soviet era, while now – only one or two, or at all no one.

The material also says that NATO member countries that were previously part of the Warsaw Pact have the ability to produce shells, but not on the scale and not at the speed that Ukraine needs on the battlefield. It is specified that we are talking about Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia. Nevertheless, it is not yet known how long it may take to produce the necessary shells and send them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense spoke about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction. It is noted that up to 80 Ukrainian military personnel and an armored combat vehicle were destroyed in this direction, the Gvozdika installation and the D-20 howitzer were also destroyed.