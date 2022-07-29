Ukrainian troops de-energized the Eastern shaft of the mine named after A.F. Zasyadko in Donetsk, where 33 miners were underground at the time of the shelling. About this the Ministry of Coal and Energy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported on Friday, July 29th.

The mine is located in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. The shelling took place at 07:30 with six shells of 152 mm caliber.

“Under the ground at that moment there were 33 miners, there were no victims. Employees have been notified about what happened, they are moving to the main shaft, along which they will go to the surface, ”the ministry said.

In general, on the territory of the DPR, as of the morning of July 29, 228 transformer substations were de-energized, 28.6 thousand residents of the Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, the Yasinovatsky district and Yasinovataya itself, as well as Gorlovka and Makeevka, were left without electricity, the TV channel reports.360“.

In some areas, the water supply was suspended due to damage to the overhead line and the de-energization of the filter station.

On the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 20 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Grad” at the village of Golmovsky in the suburbs of Gorlovka in the DPR.

The mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, said that several residents of the village were wounded as a result of the shelling.

On July 20, Prikhodko reported that a man had died as a result of the shelling of Gorlovka by the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the mayor, three people were injured from the actions of the Ukrainian military, including one child.

On the same day, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire indicated that the Ukrainian military fired at Donetsk and Gorlovka, firing 10 shells with a caliber of 155 mm. It was noted that three rockets from the MLRS were also fired at Donetsk in 40 minutes.

Earlier, on July 5, as a result of shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Zasiadko mine was de-energized. There were 66 miners underground.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The operation began against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.