The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out reconnaissance in the Dnieper Delta in small groups. This was announced on Monday, June 5, by the Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo in his Telegram channel.

Saldo, referring to the command of the Dnepr group of troops, specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not take active actions in the Kherson direction, but conducted reconnaissance in small groups in the Dnieper River Delta.

“Our military destroyed the Grad rocket launcher on the islands and about 20 people of the armed formations of the Kyiv regime, and the same number were wounded,” Saldo added.

In addition, the acting governor said that the situation on the line of contact is under the complete control of the Russian military, and all attempts to escalate are immediately stopped.

Kherson is under constant attack from the Kyiv regime, so, on the night of Monday, June 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 29 shells at the Kherson region.

Earlier, on June 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 28 artillery shells at Kherson. The settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Dnepryany and Krynki were hit. As a result of the shelling, a civilian was killed. The consequences of the attack were shown by Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.