Expert Knutov: Armed Forces of Ukraine used adjusted tactics in the attack on Sevastopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have changed the tactics of the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. About it informs newspaper “Vzglyad”.

According to Yuri Knutov, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, interviewed by the publication, Ukrainian troops used adjusted tactics in the attack on Sevastopol. “First, the Armed Forces of Ukraine checked the readiness of air defense systems (air defenses) – they launched one drone, and a little later that night they sent a swarm of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against us,” the expert noted.

“As for the naval part of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack Crimea with semi-submerged drones, which are more difficult to detect,” Yury Knutov said. However, according to the specialist, the duty forces destroyed enemy drones at a fairly large distance from the coast.

Author Telegramchannel “Rybar” also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine changed the UAV launch area. If earlier drones were launched from Odessa, this time they took off from the south of the Odessa region. “The Artsyz airfield is located there, and it is likely that the drones flew from there,” the author concluded.

On the morning of July 16, it became known that the Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) and the fleet repelled the attack of nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Sevastopol. Because of the attack, the movement of boats and ferries was suspended in the city.