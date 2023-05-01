Military expert Leonkov: the use of airborne bombs by the Aerospace Forces forced the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk to change tactics

Military expert, editor of the magazine “Arsenal of the Fatherland” Alexei Leonkov in an interview with RIA News said that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were forced to change their tactics in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) after the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia began to use FAB-500 aerial bombs with a high-explosive warhead.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters used to set up sniper positions on the upper floors of residential buildings in Artemovsk, and made headquarters and warehouses out of the basements. However, as the expert explained, striking with this air bomb meant the elimination of both the soldiers on the upper floors of the building and on the lower ones, in connection with which the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered more losses and they had to change their tactics.

Leonkov noted that now they are focusing on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in particular, on small quadrocopters that are placed on the roofs of skyscrapers and, using cameras, transmit data on the movements of the Russian military around the city.

“The use of such guided munitions allowed the Aerospace Forces to operate outside the zone of destruction of the Ukrainian air defense, while the air defense itself becomes a target for Russian cover aircraft,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Russian military hit a transport hub in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region. The blow was inflicted by artillery on the ammunition depots and the railway echelon of the Ukrainian military.