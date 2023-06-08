A forest in a nature reserve on the Kinburn Spit in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region caught fire due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) This was announced on Wednesday, June 7, by the deputy head of the Russian administration of the Golopristansky municipal district, responsible for the territory of the Kinburn Spit, Konstantin Tistol in a conversation with “RIA News”.

“A forest caught fire in the reserve on the Kinburn Spit, this happened as a result of artillery shelling from the Ukrainian side,” he said.

Back in mid-May, Tistol reported that as a result of shelling with incendiary shells by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 40% of all forests of the Kinburn Spit Reserve in the Kherson region were destroyed.

Meanwhile, on May 27, Izvestia war correspondent Emil Timashev showed the situation on the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson region. So, in the village of Staraya Sburyevka, a store was closed after the arrival of a Ukrainian shell. In total, there are five settlements on the Kinburn Spit, of which three are located on a narrow plot of land between the Black Sea and the Dnieper Estuary. However, not a single house remained there.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

