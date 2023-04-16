“RV”: Armed Forces of Ukraine sent tanks to the counteroffensive near Avdiivka

Over the past two days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made a number of attempts to counter-offensive in the Avdiivka area, in particular in the area of ​​the village of Vodiane, sending tanks to attack, according to Telegram-channel “Military officers of the Russian spring”.

“The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has made several counteroffensive attempts over the past two days, including in the Vodiane area. Several armored groups went on a breakthrough, ”the message says.

It is noted that Russian intelligence officers using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were able to detect the movement of the enemy and report the coordinates for the attack to the artillerymen, who managed to destroy and damage several tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), as well as defeat several platoons of Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that the heaviest battles in recent decades are currently taking place in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).