Armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) fired at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, three rockets were fired at the city. This was announced on Wednesday, June 28, by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kyiv (JCCC) in its Telegram channel.

The shelling was recorded at 18:35 (coincides with Moscow. – Ed.) and was carried out using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from the village of Maksimilyanovka, the JCCC specified.

Earlier that day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a MLRS strike on Yasinovataya in the DPR. The blow fell on the building of the suburban railway station, as a result of the shelling, a woman born in 1991 was injured.

On June 27, as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, a local resident died from her injuries before the arrival of doctors. Izvestia showed footage from the scene of the shelling and the consequences of the attack.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.