The Ukrainian command suspended the advance in the Artyomovsk direction. This was stated by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.

According to him, the advance on the flanks of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) was stopped due to the fact that the Ukrainian military “performed other important tasks.”

Syrsky also noted that at the moment the command of the Ukrainian group is taking measures aimed at “restoring the combat capability of the units and disrupting enemy intentions.”

On May 29, sabotage and assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to attack Russian army units in the Oleksandr-Artemivsk and Avdeevsk directions. However, the RF Armed Forces repelled the attack attempts.

Before that, on May 28, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin said that after the loss of Artemovsk, the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to break through from its flanks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Two days earlier, on May 26, former MP and Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that Artemivsk was under the complete control of Russian forces. Further battle for Artyomovsk does not make sense for Kyiv, he added.

The complete capture of Artemovsk by Russian forces became known on May 20.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.