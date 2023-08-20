Head of the Ukrainian Air Force Oleshchuk: Ukrainian Armed Forces have experience in operating the F-16 fighter

Ukraine has experience in operating the F-16 fighter jet, as it has landed at Ukrainian airfields, said Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). About it writes Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua”.

According to the publication, the combat aircraft has already landed on the territory of Ukraine. “He landed at our airfields, we conducted joint exercises with F-16 pilots, and we have operating experience,” the head of the Air Force emphasized.

Earlier, National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan said that the supply of F-16 fighter jets for Kyiv from third countries should take place after the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine complete the relevant training.

It is already known that the US authorities approved the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine by Denmark and the Netherlands. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent a letter to foreign colleagues with such a decision. At the same time, the exact delivery dates have not yet been disclosed.