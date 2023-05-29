Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts showed the work of artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Orlan-30 in the southern sector of the special operation.

The footage shows that the shells hit right on target, as a result, the ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed.

It is noted that these powerful and modern drones help Russian fighters work on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Orlan-30 is an improved version of the Orlan-10 model.

“At the same time, day and night cameras have appeared, which allows immediately after aerial reconnaissance during the day, to switch to aerial reconnaissance at night without landing an incomparable aircraft,” a serviceman of the RF Armed Forces with the call sign “Besdushny” explained the advantages of the drone.

According to the correspondent, it is almost impossible to see or hear Orlan-30 in the sky. The drone flies high, its range reaches 120 km. However, the main feature of the Orlan is that it can correct the Krasnopol high-precision ammunition using laser illumination. This projectile has a laser guidance head. That is, the soldier illuminates the target, and the projectile finds and hits it with almost 100% accuracy.

“The biggest advantage of this gun, I personally believe that after working on the enemy, this gun can quickly hide. That is, we arrive at the position, work out the task and quickly leave, ”said a serviceman of the RF Armed Forces with the call sign“ Gymnast ”.

Earlier, on May 13, the head of the crew of the Orlan-10 UAV spoke about work in the special operation zone. With the help of this drone, the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces managed to identify many targets, which were subsequently inflicted with fire damage.

On April 3, Izvestia correspondent Aleksey Poltoranin said that the Orlan was able to take direction-finding signals from mobile phones of UAF militants on the line of contact using special equipment. The drone can operate almost around the clock with short refueling. Thanks to this duty, it is possible to identify even well-hidden targets.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

