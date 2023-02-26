Leader of the evangelical bench, Eli Borges says that the majority of prisoners on 8 de Janeiro are paying for an “infiltrated minority”

The leader of the evangelical bench in the Chamber, federal deputy Eli Borges (PL-TO), stated that a “infiltrated minority” in the acts of the 8th of January made that “many good people” was arrested. In the congressman’s evaluation, the guidelines defended by the extremists are valid, and the Armed Forces have the role of “respond to the popular outcry”.

“I want to understand that there is a small minority of infiltrated troublemakers and, sometimes, some people in their simplicity, but they do not represent the thinking of the majority of Brazilians. There are many good people who are seeking their freedom and are trapped”, said the deputy in an interview with Folha de S. Paulopublished on Saturday night (25.Feb.2023).

“The immense majority, in good faith, in front of the barracks singing the national anthem with the national flag, was at the service of the consolidation of Brazilian democracy”, he completed.

The evangelical bench expanded its activities during the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with guidelines such as the Statute of the Unborn – which prohibits the abortion of the fetus under any circumstances. Over the next 2 years, Borges will take turns leading the group with the deputy Silas Camara (Republicans-AM).

The politician said that he does not oppose the other Powers, nor the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). However, he took a stand against the PT’s opinions. “[Lula] many times verbalized a different thought from what more than 80% of the conservative population preaches and defends“, he spoke.

When questioned whether Lula’s election means the population’s support for the agenda defended by him, Borges admitted that, “somehow”, yes, but it relativized. “The church is not political nor does it have a political party. Within the evangelical segment, naturally Lula had a significant percentage of people who always believed that he would not do exactly what he was preaching.”

The deputy cited abortion as an example. “[Lula] said that abortion is an issue linked to women’s health. Us [evangélicos] we have a different view of it”, he stated. “I do not agree that there is an abortion in Brazil. I defend life from the unborn. I defend life, and the owner of life is God.”