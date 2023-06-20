Union spent BRL 308 million with military companies in 2022; Of this amount, R$ 206 million were contracts for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense

Most (67%) of the R$ 308 million spent by the Union with military companies is made by bodies of the Armed Forces or by the Ministry of Defense, according to a survey by the Power360.

That is, those who hire the most military companies are the military themselves.

The situation may indicate that, in some cases, the information accumulated by active duty or reserve military personnel has helped their companies in public tenders.

“This hypothesis of there being a revolving door [militar que sai da ativa usar informações para conseguir contratos] has been addressed for some time by the academy. It would be naive to think that it is the work of chance that the military companies sign a contract precisely with the Armed Forces to which the partner was affiliated”says Rodrigo Lentz, a professor at UnB (University of Brasilia) and researcher of topics related to the military in the Tricontinental Institute.

This type of situation is clear when analyzing the 5 companies that received the most payments. In all of them, part (or most) of the money they receive from the Union comes from the organization in which they served.

Experts raise possible ethical questions regarding the practice. An entrepreneur who has served with people who decide on some type of contract, for example, is not prevented from participating in tenders. There is, however, a prohibition against this type of possibility in the new bidding lawwhose entry into force was postponed to December 30, 2023.

“This survey touches a nerve. The new Bidding Law, for example, criminalizes the conduct of anyone who has relevant information about contracting services during the competitive dialogue and reserving it to obtain benefits at a later time. This is very much related to the military who may have had contact with sensitive information.”says Jaques Reolon, vice-president of IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research).

O “competitive dialogue” to which Reolon refers is a bidding modality in which some companies come into contact with public administration data. The new law prohibits this information from being used for later advantage. By analogy, it could be argued that this type of concern should also exist with information obtained by active and reserve military personnel.

The Ministry of Defense and the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) did not respond to questions from the Power360 about how they avoid the possibility of insider trading by officials.

For Rodrigo Lentz, there may also be a moral dilemma between activity and receipt of public money, especially in the case of active duty military personnel. “By tradition, the military has about ⅓ of their service time released to study and a health system fully funded by public money, in addition to differentiated social security assistance. Is it admissible to use this public investment in your professionalization so that, at the same time, the professional makes a profit as a company charging the State?”he asks.

CONTEXT

Survey of Power360 shows that 283 companies with active or reserve military personnel in their corporate structure received R$ 308 million in payments from the Union in 2022.

In all, the names of active duty military personnel appear 16,956 times in the corporate charts of companies or entities. In the case of the reserve, there are 33,749 times.

The survey above found 584 of these companies favored with public contracts worth at least R$ 50,000 in the last 10 years (read more about the methodology at the end of this text).

WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY

Hiring military companies is not irregular. There are, however, restrictions and the possibility of favoritism that can indeed constitute illegalities:

active duty military – O military status states that they can participate in companies, as long as they are not in the administration. It is forbidden for work in a company to harm the functions of the military (working at the same time, for example);

– O military status states that they can participate in companies, as long as they are not in the administration. It is forbidden for work in a company to harm the functions of the military (working at the same time, for example); reserve military – company cannot be contracted by the government in the 6 months after leaving active duty;

– company cannot be contracted by the government in the 6 months after leaving active duty; Conflict of interests – The Law 12.813/2013 prohibits the use of privileged information that the military may have in their functions to obtain benefits in public tenders.

“When the active military is not a partner-administrator there is no illegality. There is, however, the possibility of violating the principles of administrative morality and impersonality”says constitutionalist Vera Chemim, master in public law from FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation).

O Power360 contacted the companies mentioned. All claim that they act within the law. There was no illegality identified by the report in these cases. The answers to the questions in the report can be accessed here.

METHODOLOGY

The above survey crossed the complete Federal Revenue register with the payroll of active and reserve military personnel and the list of all companies that receive government payments on the Transparency Portal. Some precautions were taken: