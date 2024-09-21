Mexico City.- The Armed Forces have placed themselves at the command of Claudia Sheinbaum, who will assume the Presidency on October 1.

At the Zócalo in Mexico City, prior to the Military Parade, the heads of the Navy and National Defense offered the President-elect commitment, subordination, respect and loyalty.

“The Mexican Navy celebrates the fact (that a woman will be president),” said the head of the Navy (Semar), Rafael Ojeda. “And it shows respect and subordination to the one who will be our Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.”

Before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Sheinbaum, Ojeda stressed that Mexicans are ready to have a female president and Supreme Commander.

“President-elect Guadalupe Victoria said at the time: when the people jump over their barriers, almost no effort is powerful enough to stop them,” he recalled. “And our people have expressed their will. We Mexicans are ready to have a female President.” Ojeda, who will be replaced by Raymundo Pedro Morales, asserted that the sailors will continue to contribute to take Mexico on the “path of peace.” “(Also of) security, democracy, freedom and, above all, for justice, because we are a Navy of good and values, a supportive, honest and straightforward Navy, that gives itself entirely and without reservations,” he said. “A Navy that recognizes the value of working for the common good, of being institutional, honest and, historically, loyal to our beloved Mexico,” the Admiral stressed. Meanwhile, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), affirmed that the military elements are ready to carry out Sheinbaum’s instructions. He emphasized that the Sedena not only has institutional strength, but also elements with discipline and training. “On this national holiday, I tell the Mexicans that their soldiers, as never before, are ready to continue fulfilling the instructions of our future Commander, for the benefit of the people of Mexico,” he said. The members of the Army and Air Force, he added, are aware of the new challenges they face, without mentioning which ones. However, he added, the Sedena complied with López Obrador’s instructions and contributed to creating infrastructure, generating jobs and improving security. “We have always been institutions close to the people, but in this administration, thanks to your instructions… we have come closer to the people, today more than ever, the soldier is seen by society as a help to get out of some need. “A situation that we accept with responsibility and makes us very satisfied, since nothing makes us prouder than serving the people from which we come and to whom we owe ourselves, we are uniformed people,” he added. The head of the Sedena stressed that the president had a great capacity to identify the strengths of the institution in a short time. “Personally, I thank you for the opportunity you gave me to lead the Armed Forces of land and air, and to collaborate in the strengthening of the National Guard. This has been the greatest satisfaction in my entire military career. I have no choice but to tell you: your instructions were fulfilled, Mr. President.”