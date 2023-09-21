Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/20/2023 – 22:10

The Ministry of Defense began this Wednesday (20) Operation Ágata Oeste 2023, to increase security in the region of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, which borders Bolivia and Paraguay, marked by drug trafficking, cargo theft and vehicles.

One of the measures is the activation of the Ágata Oeste Joint Command, which has the participation of 1,300 military personnel and public security, environmental and inspection bodies.

“The expectation with Ágata Oeste is to inhibit the practice of illegal cross-border and environmental crimes during the period of the operation, naturally causing an increase in security and improving our situational awareness and that of the other bodies involved”, informed the operation commander and counter- admiral, Iunis Távora Said, in a note from the ministry.

In 2022, around 32 tons of drugs, such as marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base paste and crack, were seized in border cities, according to data from the Public Security Secretariat of the State of Mato Grosso.

The operation also has the support of eight aircraft and ten vehicles. The Armed Forces will promote social actions, such as medical care and clothing donations to the local community.