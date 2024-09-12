Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/09/2024 – 21:47

Navy, Army and Air Force troops are carrying out an operational exercise with more than 3,000 military personnel and the participation of troops from ten countries, including China and the United States. Operation Formosa began on September 4 and will run until September 17 in Formosa (GO). This is the first time that Chinese and Americans are on the same side in a military operation in Brazil.

In addition to the 63 U.S. Marines and 32 Chinese Marines who will participate in the training alongside Brazilian military personnel, military observers from South Africa, France, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Republic of the Congo will also participate. One of the objectives of the exercise is to exchange experiences between military personnel from Brazil and the participating nations.

This year’s edition also marks the first time that women have participated in the operation as combatants. The first class of female marines trained 144 soldiers in July and, of that total, 76 are participating in the activity.

Coordinated by the Navy, this year’s activity will simulate an amphibious operation, considered the most complex of military operations, and all weapons used during the exercise are live ammunition. Armored vehicles from the Marine Corps (CFN), amphibious vehicles, fighter jets and helicopters from the Naval Force are being used in the operation.

The Air Force has the KC-390 cargo plane, the A-29 Super Tucano fighter and the R-99 reconnaissance aircraft, all manufactured by Embraer. The Army took to the exercise the Guarani and M60 armored vehicles and the Astros anti-aircraft artillery system.

Operation Formosa is one of the main training and instruction exercises of the Brazilian Armed Forces and has taken place annually since 1988 under the coordination of the Naval Force at the Formosa Training Camp, which belongs to the Army and is the only one in the country that allows an activity of this nature to use live ammunition.

The objective is to train marines from the Rio de Janeiro garrisons, in addition to promoting integration between the three national defense forces and sharing techniques with military personnel from friendly nations.