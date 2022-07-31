Predator to target terrorists, but there would also be civilian casualties

Sigonella returns to be talked about. The Italian military base already involved in various events of the past is at the center of an article published today by Il Fatto Quotidiano, in which it is claimed that “the Sigonella base in Sicily together with the Ramstein base in Germany are in the heart” of a drone-based counter-terrorism war “that escapes any democratic control, is studded with lies and hundreds of innocent civilian casualties.”

Now, however, writes Il Fatto, “it will be possible to know in detail some of the agreements between the United States and Italy that regulate the purpose of the operations, the chain of command and the activities planned for the American drones stationed at Sigonella. The EUROPEAN CENTER for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) in Berlin, in fact, obtained a copy of two documents, after a long legal battle with Foia, the tool that allows citizens to access public administration documents. From the agreement between Italy and the United States, dated 2014, it emerges that at least four Predator armed drones are stationed in Sigonella and can operate on “case by case” authorization from the Italian Defense Minister, with the US commander who it coordinates directly with the Italian one “.

As the Fatto Quotidiano points out, “this coordination, put in black and white in an official document, will make it difficult for our government deny responsibility for drone killings “which, according to some reports, also saw civilian citizens victims.

