Italy will arm its military drones. And it will offer the support of its base in Sigonella to launch attacks on alleged terrorists. It is possible that targets in Afghanistan will end up in the crosshairs after the takeover of the Taliban, writes the Fatto Quotidiano. But there are those who are not there and ask that the matter be discussed in parliament.

NETWORK PEACE AND DISARM, ‘SERIOUS DRONE ARMED HYPOTHESIS, OPEN DEBATE IN PARLIAMENT’

“The dangers deriving from the use of armed gifts are clear: the threshold for the use of military force is lowered, the risk and impact of war is transferred from soldiers to civilians, the use of ‘targeted killings’ expands outside any jurisdiction and feeds the false myth of ‘precision’ when the data show the high number of innocent civilians being killed. ” This was underlined by the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network, in a note, defining the hypothesis of the arming of Italian drones as “serious and wrong” and asking the government for “clarification” and the opening of a debate in parliament. “In recent days, the media and public opinion are returning to pay attention to the issue of armed drones, following the dissemination of details relating to the hypothesis that the Italian Ministry of Defense also wants to provide them – he continues – it is in fact prefigured by some elements of the ‘MQ-9 Payload’ form (in the section dedicated to new acquisition programs) present in the multi-year planning document for the three-year period 2021-2023 recently released by the department of via XX Settembre “. “In describing the interventions on the Reaper drone (‘reaper’) already supplied to the Italian Air Force, the term ‘armament’ is never explicit but we speak generically of payload adjustment (ie ‘payload’, a concept also used for weapons ) – continues – ‘in line with the capacitive and operational output required’ to guarantee ‘incremental levels of safety and protection’ and ‘defense capability expressed from the air’ “.