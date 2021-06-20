the federal deputy Magda Mofatto (PL-GO) published a video last Saturday (June 19, 2021) about the case Lázaro Barbosa, a 32-year-old criminal suspected of carrying out a massacre in Ceilândia, in the Federal District, and committing other crimes.

Magda appears in a helicopter, armed, in military green clothing. It says: “take care of you, Lazarus (sic). If the [governador Ronaldo] whitewashed Didn’t manage to pick you up, I’m coming to pick you up, Commander, heading for Cocalzinho [cidade de Goiás próxima de onde acontecem as buscas]”.

Watch the video (37s):

In the comments, several internet users criticized what they called “ridicule of police forces” who work on the case. About 300 agents from the military, civil and federal police of the Federal District and Goiás are looking for Lázaro Barbosa around Brasília.

Magda replied, in another publication, made this Sunday (20.Jun): “I never criticized the Goiás police. I criticized the way Caiado treats her I never criticized the Goiás police. The police in Goiás is the best in Brazil. My criticism is the way @ronaldocaiado treats her”.

The deputy was the rapporteur for the case of the arrest of Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) in February this year. It gave a favorable opinion on the maintenance of the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The Court ordered the congressman’s arrest. She is a businesswoman, firearms enthusiast and one of the richest deputies in the Chamber.

THE CASE

On April 26, the man broke into a house in Sol Nascente (DF), locked father and son in their bedroom and took the woman to a thicket, where he raped her.

On May 17, he took another family hostage at the same location. On June 9, Lázaro invaded a farm in Ceilândia, also in the Federal District, and stabbed to death 1 couple and 2 children. On the same day, he stole a farm, surrendered the caretaker and the owner of the place.

On June 12, the criminal fled to Cocalzinho de Goiás, 110 kilometers from Brasília. There, he shot people, invaded rural properties and set fire to a house. On June 13, Lázaro stole a car, abandoned it on the BR-070 and fled into the woods.

The searches entered the 12th day this Sunday (20.jun). There is a task force base set up at a school in the district of Girassol (GO).

