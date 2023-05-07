It was in the municipality of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, where two elements of the National Guard were injured in a confrontation

Victoria City.– Two elements of the National Guard were injured during an armed confrontation that occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday in the municipality of matamoros, Tamaulipas. On the same day, the death of a civilian was reported in an attack that took place in Ejido Periquitos.

The first event occurred in front of a Cemex branch, where armed men aboard two trucks fired at the National Guard troops.

At the time of the attack, the national guards were traveling aboard a Charger van. The injured elements were rushed to a local hospital.

After the attack, those responsible fled the scene, while the corporation reinforced security in the area to locate them.

A few hours after the first event, a second attack was recorded in the Ejido Periquitos, located 129 kilometers from Matamoros.