Puebla.- This Tuesday afternoon, a armed group executed still former state policeand before fleeing, they were confronted by municipal policewhich unleashed shootouts that left several wounded.

National media indicate that these events occurred around 7:00 p.m., in the area of PeriPlazasouth of Puebla.

He murdered was identified as the former state police officer Adán Montes Rosales.

It is detailed that he arrived at the aforementioned shopping center, in a black Seat car and parked in front of a restaurant; Apparently several were already waiting for him there. armed menthose who immediately subjected and they took him up to a white Honda CRV pickup truck.

There inside the truck apparently they shot and then they threw him to the floor of the PeriPlaza parking lot and beat him again. shoot, running it.

Authorities next to the body of the executed former police officer. Photo: Courtesy

At that time, there were reports to the authorities and municipal police officers who were nearby arrived immediately. They saw the armed men and a shootout broke out, and those in the Honda truck fled, pursued by patrol cars.

Second confrontation

The media indicate that there was a second gunfight near the Tepeyac de San Bartolo church.

Apparently it was there where at least four municipal police officers were injured.

The hitmen apparently abandoned the Honda truck in the Clavijero area, and took a white Voyager van to flee. The chase allegedly continued, but there is no official report of arrests.

The Honda truck was seized and the injured police officers were taken to hospitals. There is no confirmation of injuries among the hitmen.

Adán Montes, the executed

According to publications, former state police officer Adán Montes Rosales was involved with the group known as “The Gamboa Cartel”, related to cargo theft and migrant trafficking.

Montes Rosales was in the process of suspension from his corporation.

It is added that several elements of the State Public Security Secretariat are accused.