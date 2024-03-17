An armed commando broke in and attacked a headquarters of the State Attorney General's Office with shots (FGE) of Chiapas, leaving two agents of the Investigation police (PDI) dead and one more seriously injured.

The events took place early Saturday morning, in a building in municipality of Ocozocoautla, Chiapas, where elements of the PDI, assigned to the FGE, spent the night.

According to a statement from the Prosecutor's Office, a group of armed people carried out detonations with firearms against the elements who were there, who repelled the attack.

However, after the exchange of bullets, two members of the PDI died at the scene, identified as Juan “N” and Ricardo “N”, and Amet “N” was also injured and was taken to a hospital for proper care.

Following these events, the FGE reported that through the Central District Prosecutor's Office it initiated an Investigation File against the person or persons responsible for the crimes of Qualified Homicide and Attempted Homicide.

In addition, he highlighted that the Investigative Police is carrying out a strong operation to locate those likely responsible.

Insecurity grows in Chiapas

It should be noted that in June 2023, in the municipality of Ocozocoautla, 16 members of the State Police were illegally deprived of their liberty, who were released hours later.

With the attack that occurred this Saturday, there are a total of four police officers murdered so far this year in the border entity with Guatemala.

Just last week, the former director of the Municipal Police of Playas de Catazajá, Luis Moha Cruz, was murdered in the northern area of ​​Chiapas.