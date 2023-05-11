Chilpancingo de los Bravo, Guerrero.– Four men were shot to death. this Tuesday morning in two homes in the town of Tepoxtepec, municipality of Apaxtla de Castrejón, Warrior.

Staff from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) went to the scene and interviewed the municipal commissioner named Remedios.

This person first took them to one of the homes, which had gunshot wounds on the façade and inside was the body of a man identified as Mario, who had wounds caused by a firearm projectile. There were also shell casings inside and outside the house.

Later they went to the second home, where three lifeless bodies were found inside, identified as Humberto, Santiago and José, who also had gunshot wounds.