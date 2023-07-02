Three agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat from Cajeme, Sonora, were deprived of liberty for armed commando and so far his whereabouts are unknown.

According to information disseminated in local media, it turned out that the victims are commissioned in various areas of the municipal office and they are brothers.

It was learned that the police officers apparently they were out of order and they were this Friday night at a meeting that was held at the police station in Yaqui people, located in the rural area of ​​Cajeme.

Several armed individuals arrived at the place where the uniformed officers were at rest and deprived them of their liberty.

The three blood relatives were put into a vehicle, in which they withdrew from the place together with the unknown persons who carried large-caliber weapons, exposed the media.