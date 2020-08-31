Armed clashes broke out again between India and China. Reported by Reuters citing a source in the Indian army.

Chinese troops began to operate in the border region of Ladakh. Thus, on the night of August 30, clashes occurred there, allegedly provoked by Beijing.

According to a source in New Delhi, the Chinese army provoked the Indians. It is noted that Indian soldiers “thwarted the enemy’s attempt to change the state of affairs unilaterally.”

On June 23, India and China agreed to take measures to ease tensions on the disputed border area in Ladakh. This happened after dozens of Indian army soldiers were killed in a clash on June 16 in the area. New Delhi believes that this happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo. In addition, the Indian media wrote about 43 injured and killed Chinese.

Now the two most populous countries in the world – India and China – are separated by a conditional line, called the “McMahon Line” (after the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of British India, who proposed this border in 1914). India recognized the existing border, but China did not, as announced in an official diplomatic note in 1959.

After that, there were repeated attempts to solve the problem: two Sino-Indian agreements – from 1993 and 1996 – were ineffectual. Two sections of the border area remain controversial: in the northeastern part of Kashmir and in the north of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.