On Thursday night, there was a violent armed attack in an entertainment venue slot machines located in the Aquiles Serdán neighborhood of the city of Morelia, Michoacán.
During the incident, Morelia police authorities discovered a deceased man already a woman wounded by the shots, who was taken to a hospital where unfortunately lost his life. Besides, a teenager was injured in the event.
The event took place on 50th Anniversary CNC street, near Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla avenue.
The medical teams present at the scene confirmed the death of the victims and the injured minor was taken to a local medical center. So far, the identity of the people affected has not been revealed.
The area was secured and the corresponding investigations were carried out by the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the Crime Expert Services Unit (USPEC) in order to clarify the facts exhaustively.
