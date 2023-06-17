On Thursday night, there was a violent armed attack in an entertainment venue slot machines located in the Aquiles Serdán neighborhood of the city of Morelia, Michoacán.

During the incident, Morelia police authorities discovered a deceased man already a woman wounded by the shots, who was taken to a hospital where unfortunately lost his life. Besides, a teenager was injured in the event.

The event took place on 50th Anniversary CNC street, near Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla avenue.

The medical teams present at the scene confirmed the death of the victims and the injured minor was taken to a local medical center. So far, the identity of the people affected has not been revealed.