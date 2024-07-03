This Tuesday, July 2, a Armed attack against police in the state of Guanajuatowhich ended in the death of one element and two more injured.

The events occurred in Apaseo el Grandespecifically on the Pan-American highway Apaseo el Grande-Celaya, belonging to the community of Rancho Nuevo, near a well-known trailer stop in the area.

According to local media reports, the Police officers were carrying out routine patrols when they were surprised by armed men who were traveling in a van.

A burst of high-caliber bullets was fired at the patrol car, causing the instant death of one of the police officers who was outside the vehicle, while his two colleagues were injured and remained inside the unit.

Authorities respond to the attack

He The attack sparked an immediate response from security authorities.including the Celaya Municipal Police, the National Guard and the Mexican Army, who implemented an intensive search operation in the region to find those responsible for the violent act.

So far, the The Apaseo el Grande Police Department has not revealed the identity of the deceased police officer nor has it officially confirmed the number of injured.

However, the investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities work hard to restore safety to the community and bring the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident to justice.